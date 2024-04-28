Kelowna watersports enthusiasts ready to hit the water early

We are not even through the month of April and people in Kelowna are already getting out on the lake to open the season for watersports, including Ogopogo Parasail, a company that’s been showing people a great birds-eye view of the Okanagan lake for a number of years.

“May is just around the corner, but we actually got out on the water in late March this year. We were out on the water for Easter, so I think that’s the earliest we’ve ever had the boats in, and we’ve been out and looking forward to trying to make up for the fires and what they caused last year, said owner and operator Luke Weller.

“The fires were very sudden. One day we were in the middle of summer and the next day it was a ghost town down here and there was nothing you could do about it. Definitely hurt our business and I know a lot of the tourism businesses in Kelowna have really suffered, so we are looking forward to a big season this year, for sure.”

It may seem early for people to be out on the water in Kelowna, but according to Ogopogo Parasail it’s important for people to enjoy the Okanagan summer early as wildfires have become a consistent problem for the month of August.

“People realize that if you don’t get out to Kelowna early, you may not get out to Kelowna. Our April, our May and definitely our June, our June last year was a record June, so people are getting out earlier. Our shoulder season, especially the earlier shoulder season, is a lot longer than usual, and that’s great. The support from everybody getting down here and doing the activities before the peak summer time is really important for us," said Weller.

Other water sport enthusiasts are also hitting the water just in time for the Kelowna Boat Show, including Freedom e-foil, who promises to bring a new and fun experience to people looking for a great time on the water this summer.

“They’re super fun, they’re quiet, and they’re electric. And anyone who’s never been on the water can be up on an eFoil within seconds… They’re an electric e-foil scooter, so essentially imagine your scooter that everyone is buying for the road. This is that, for the water. So you can ride your scooter, get up onto the foil and glide or fly above the water or just go slow and cruise slowly on the rigid inflatable," said Nick Van Eck.

The e-foil allows you to ride above the water on something kind of like a surfboard, and you can get your hands on one by getting a hold of Freedom E-Foil in Kelowna.

If you’re looking for something to enjoy on the water this summer, get involved early and get a hold of one of the many companies that run out of Kelowna. There’s also tons of information at the tourism desk downtown.