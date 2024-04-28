Maple Fest 2024 finds success in downtown Kelowna despite bad weather

It may have been raining on Saturday but that didn’t stop people from checking out Maple Fest in downtown Kelowna, where french canadian culture comes to the Okanagan to talk about everything maple syrup.

“We just want to show French Canadian culture with maple, poutine and all of that, but also with the francophones, we have many artists, so we just want to show this part of the country,” said Florence from Kelowna’s French Cultural Centre.

“We have maple everything. We have beans, we have hams, we have many things. All-time fiddlers that do traditional songs are coming also for three full hours to play. Yeah, just fun things.”

Vendors from far and wide came to Kelowna to take part in the four-day celebration, but that also included a local company called Sip and Celebrate, who brought a variety of tasty maple mocktails for people to try.

“It’s a blast, honestly. Collectively, we’ve been bartending and doing mixology for 10 years. Bringing it to Kelowna, being creative, fusing and bringing the life of maple to it is super fun. All of our creations we made, we had a lot of fun doing it, and people are enjoying them. That’s what matters most,” said Ryder Kehler of Sip and Celebrate Mobile Bar.

Vendors use this time to showcase their best to Western Canada, but they also use Maple Fest as a way to sample products and learn from other people in the industry.

“100 per cent, yeah. We get to learn a lot talking to a lot of cool people here. The volunteers and other vendors provide a lot of knowledge and experience that we can grow off of moving into the summer," said Kehler.

When asked if they've been sampling other products, vendors said, “Of course I have. The poutine is really, really good. And I’m from Quebec, so I feel like I know what a good poutine is."

Roch Fortin of Maple Roch in Summerland added, “I got some of that beautiful cheese there. We also had pea soup. It was good!”

Kelowna Maple Fest wraps up on Sunday with the annual Sugar Shack Brunch, which is set to take place at the Laurel Packing House starting at 10 a.m.