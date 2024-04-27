50 search and rescue members join up in search for mission senior with dementia outside Lake Country

Photo: COSAR

On the fourth day of searching a for a missing 79-year-old senior with dementia, more than 50 people have gathered alongside the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team and RCMP.

Search and rescue teams from across the province have joined the search for Allan Francescutti of Kelowna. On Saturday, search efforts are built up of canine search teams and ATV search crews.

A COSAR member told Castanet that it is currently hailing out at Dee Lake and searchers are experiencing difficulty making their way through swamps and deadfall, but are still optimistic.

COSAR is asking for hunters to check their game cameras in the area for any sign of Francescutti, whose vehicle was found near Beaver Lake and Dee Lake roads on Tuesday.

Rescue teams continue combing the area in hopes of finding some sign of him.

COSAR previously said there doesn't appear to be any evidence that Francescutti might have been in the area fishing so they are following a grid search pattern that starts at the truck which was discovered near Dorren Lake.

Francescutti is described as five-foot-ten, 152 pounds, with grey hair, green eyes, and wearing a black leather jacket.

Rescue teams have used the RCMP helicopter, drones, ATV's and UTV's to search the area.

COSAR has already conducted an extensive backcountry search in the area, including through swamps.

Until Francescutti is found or the search is called off they are, the public is asked to stay out of the area.