Kelowna's mayor encouraged by province's move on public drug use

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas says Friday's announcement the province is seeking to ban the use of all illicit drugs in public places is "encouraging news."

Dyas released a brief statement Friday afternoon after Premier David Eby announced the province will work with the feds to amend Health Canada's exemption that allowed for B.C.'s three-year decriminalization pilot project.

The pilot project was implemented in January 2023.

The amendment would ban illicit drug use in any public place, and give power back to police officers to seize drugs or arrest drug users if they're using in public places.

"The City of Kelowna has been a leading advocate, and I have personally taken a strong position to have parks, playgrounds, splash pads, business entrances and public transit exempt as part of the province's illicit drug decriminalization pilot project," says Dyas in his statement.

"At the province's drug use ban announcement continues to develop, we look forward to understanding the context in which it will benefit our community.

"I am grateful to the province for further empowering RCMP and giving them the tools and authority necessary to ensure public safety as this has continuously been requested by our residents and businesses.

"I am also supportive of the additional investment in the expansion of treatment availability which will help to address this complex issue."

The province did attempt to ban the use of illicit drugs in parks and beaches through its own legislation, however a legal challenge prompted the courts to pause the legislation while the court action played out.