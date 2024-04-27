Kelowna woman captures video of waves she says came from nowhere, could it be Ogopogo?

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna woman who has lived in the Okanagan her whole life says she's never seen anything quite like what she saw Friday morning.

Natasha Chalmers, who owns Maple and Manchester in downtown Kelowna, tells Castanet she was out for a walk in City Park Friday morning just after 9:20 a.m. when she spotted a rainbow. She stopped to take a photo of the rainbow but as she was snapping the photo the water started to move.

"I was taking pictures of it to show my husband and then just as I was taking a picture, this thing pops up. And unfortunately, I didn't catch that on video because I was in picture mode. But this thing popped up out of pretty calm water and then it started to move forward in that, kind of arch that you see popping up."

Chalmers says there was no one on the water at the time and she can't think of an explanation for the waves.

"There were no birds anywhere nearby at all. Initially, I thought it almost looked like it poked up like a duck bottom, I thought it was a bird. And then I realized it wasn't because that's when it went back down. And then all of a sudden those waves started popping up."

Chalmers says she quickly switched to video mode and began recording. The video shows what looks like waves being generated by an object that either just passed by or something that was in the water.

"I've lived here my whole life, my grandparents live on the lake and we're always looking out for something... I'm sitting there thinking okay, what was it some kind of wave? But there was nothing around and then, you know, it was gone, and the water just smoothed out."

Chalmers says she was in City Park near where the Wibit water jungle gym sets up in the summer months when she made the unusual sighting.

Chalmers isn't saying it was the famous Ogopogo but she says it just kept popping up and she has no idea what it could be.

"So I kind of, you know... it had that iconic Ogopogo look but it could be a wave, I don't know. But once it was down, it just was gone. There was nothing after that," Chalmers says.

Chalmers says she grew up on the lake and she knows all about the legend of Ogopogo.

"I mean, I definitely grew up with that. The image I always had in my head as a child was more like a serpent kind of a thing. But it reminded me of the statue that's in City Park. Just the weightiness of it.