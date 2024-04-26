BC Hydro crews move osprey nest off Lake Country power lines

Photo: Carolyn Matt / file photo An osprey carrying a stick in the Okanagan in 2022.

BC Hydro crews successfully moved an osprey nest from power lines in Lake Country on Thursday.

The birds had started to build a nest on the lines in the area of Sheldon Road and Cornwall Road, putting the birds and electrical infrastructure in danger.

“We attained the required permitting and installed a new pole,” said BC Hydro spokesman Dag Sharman. “We built a platform on top of that pole to encourage the osprey to nest there instead of on the power lines.”

The osprey had recently built their nest, so there were no eggs yet.

“Our crews were able to move the sticks and nesting material over to the platform that we built for the osprey. Once the material was moved to the nesting platform our crews left it to the birds,” Sharman said.

The birds have now moved over and are building their nest on the newly-installed platform.

“Osprey do return to the same location each April, so they may be making this a home for years to come. We are really happy they have a safe place to nest and raise their young,” Sharman added.