Murray McLauchlan to tour through the Okanagan with latest album

Photo: Murray McLauchlan

Canadian singer and songwriter Murray McLauchlan is one of the country's most highly regarded artists and he plans to bring his talents through the Okanagan Valley next month, making stops in Vernon, Kelowna and Oliver.

Over a 50-year career, McLauchlan has released 20 albums and has been awarded with 11 Junos.

His songs Down by the Henry Moore, Farmer's Song, Whispering Rain and Sweeping the Spotlight are now considered to be Canadian standards and he's ready to show off his new line of music to people all across the province with his 2021 album Hourglass.

“As a songwriter I know that it's not enough to sit in your kitchen and write. Your songs need to be heard," said McLauchlan.

"Music is a communicative art and if it isn't brought in front of people there is no way to tell if that end has been met. I like to think of a concert tour as a kind of roving gallery to test your art and your ideas. I try to do my very best to make it worthwhile for folks to be there and to perhaps look at things in a new way when they leave.”

Reserved seating tickets for Murray McLauchlan's Hourglass performance are $67.50 and are available from the box offices listed below. Showtime is 7:30pm.

Tour Schedule:

May 4 - Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre - Ticket Seller: 250-549-7469

May 5 - Kelowna Community Theatre - KCT Box Office: 250-469-8940

May 6 - Oliver Venables Theatre - Box Office: 250-498-1626

May 8 - Duncan Cowichan Performing Arts Centre - Cowichan Ticket Centre: 250-748-7529

May 10- Nanaimo The Port Theatre - Port Ticket Centre: 250-754-8550

May 11 - Campbell River Tidemark Theatre - Box Office: 250-287-7465

May 12 - Courtenay/Comox Sid Williams Theatre - SWT Ticket Centre: 250-338-2430 Ext 1

May 13 - Victoria McPherson Playhouse - Royal & McPherson Box Offices: 250-386-6121

Tickets to the Kelowna show can be purchased here.