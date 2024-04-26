RCMP respond to a false weapons call in Rutland Thursday evening

A Kelowna woman says she was shocked to see RCMP officers with guns drawn in her driveway Thursday evening just before 5 p.m.

Samantha says she lives on Froelich Road and she spotted the officers as she was taking her daughter to gymnastics class.

"I was walking to my car, and then I saw them walking towards our house. One of the police officers came to our driveway."

She was concerned by the officers with guns drawn but the officers reassured her that they were there for other reasons.

"I was like, oh, do you need me? Should my husband move his van? The officer said, oh, no, we're actually using it as cover. We're trying to see somebody in an apartment," Samantha says.

Castanet reached out to RCMP for more information and we have since learned that the officers were responding to a report of a weapons call.

"Police responded to a possible weapons call in the 400 block of Filuk Court at 4:05 p.m. Thursday afternoon," says police spokesperson Ryan Watters.

Initial reports indicated the incident was on Froelich Road, but RCMP and Samantha both indicated police were focused on an apartment building on Filuk Court.

"By the time I was in my car. They were already at my house and they're all pointing down," Samantha says.

The incident turned out to be a false alarm.

"RCMP take all calls seriously, particularly when it comes to weapons. Officers responded appropriately until it was determined to be a false alarm," Watters says.