Okanagan College students win medals at Skills Canada Provincial competition

Photo: Okanagan College OC student Hunter Campbell (right) and his refrigeration coach Darren Turner.

Okanagan College students showed they are among the best in the province when it comes to skills in trades and technology competitions. Now some will test their skills against the nation's best in May.

Seven OC students won medals at the Skills Canada Provincials held earlier this month in Abbotsford, a local high school student also medaled, and three students have advanced to the Skills Nationals in Quebec.

Gold medals

Olivia Tinling, IT office software,

Hunter Campbell, refrigeration

Joel Galbraith IT Network Systems Administration,

Silver medal

Mark Holowachuk, sheet metal

Bronze medals

Zachary Lwowski, heavy-duty mechanics,

Ethan Seymour, welding

Aaron Cumming, automotive

The students who advance to the Skills Nationals in Quebec next month are Olivia Tinling, Hunter Campbell, and Mark Holowachuk.

Mount Boucherie student Jakub Polak, won a bronze medal in carpentry after he was supported and mentored by Okanagan College.

“The competition was a great experience. There are a lot of minor but critical details that go into refrigeration. My instructors had been getting me ready and prepared and sacrificed a lot of their own time. I am grateful to have the opportunity and the mentorship from our instructors who are very knowledgeable about the industry,” says OC student Hunter Campbell.

Skills Canada competitions test the skills and knowledge of junior and high school students, college students and apprentices across a wide variety of trades and technology competitions. Okanagan College hosted the Central Okanagan Skills Canada Regional competition in February.

“We’re extremely proud of our students who represented OC across several different competitions and performed very well. With the demand for skilled workers, these competitions are a great way to raise the profile of and really celebrate the skills that are so critical to today’s workforce. We are proud to be a regional host site as we work to continue to introduce students to fulfilling, profitable careers,” said Danny Marques, acting dean of OC trades and apprenticeship.

OC is also hosting the 'Jill of All Trades' day at the college on May 15. More than 120 young women along with mentors and volunteers to explore different trades and apprenticeship programs at the Okanagan College.