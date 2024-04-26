Troika breaks ground on 130-unit rental project in Kelowna

Photo: Wayne Moore

Troika Developments officially broke ground Friday on its latest project, a 130-unit rental apartment at 1110 Lawson Avenue.

A development permit for the project, which also borders Gordon Drive and Aspen Court, was given unanimous approval by city council this past Monday.

A final building permit is expected to be issued soon.

Mayor Tom Dyas says the development is the latest in a string of rental projects already approved by council. He says as many as 6,000 rental units are in various stages of the approval process, either under construction or moving through the city hall pipeline.

It's also one of 1,700 rental units Troika is bring to the market.

"The ones we have shovels in the ground are Dougall, Asher and this one on Lawson and Gordon," said Troika partner and co-CEO Renee Merrifield.

"We also have a new one on Barlee Road, we have one on Valley Road then we have Terreno on Mount Baldy which has somewhere between 800 and 1,100 units total."

Merrifield anticipates the Lawson Avenue project will be complete by the fall of next year.

While using the phrase affordable in speaking on the project, Merrifield says it's hard to put a specific price tag on the units this far out but says they will be below market rents.

The Lawson Avenue apartment will include seven three-bedroom townhomes, something she says they are trying to incorporate in each of their projects.

"We are trying so desperately to get those three bedroom-units in, but not just three bedroom in the condo style because that's really hard to accommodate a family when you have one shared living space."

"They are hard to do and there's a reason we don't see more of them, but wherever we can we are making sure we prioritize that."