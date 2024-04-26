Search for mission senior with dementia outside Lake Country will continue into weekend

Photo: COSAR

UPDATE: 5:52 p.m.

After a long day of searching for the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team and RCMP, a member has confirmed that the efforts will have to continue on Saturday.

Emergency teams are working on locating missing 79-year-old Allan Francescutti of Kelowna.

A COSAR member told Castanet that ten dog team members continued to search for Francescutti on Friday, adding that it was "slow-going."

Teams will return tomorrow with an additional 40 search and rescue team members from across the province to help.

The public is being asked to avoid the Deer Lake Area if possible.

Photo: COSAR Dee Lake area above Lake Country.

ORIGINAL: 11 a.m.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and RCMP are on the third day of searching for a missing 79-year-old senior with dementia.

Search and rescue teams from across the province have joined the search for Allan Francescutti of Kelowna. His vehicle was found near Beaver Lake and Dee Lake roads on Tuesday.

Since that time rescue teams have been combing the area in hopes of finding some sign of him.

"I can tell you that we have got teams up in the area today," says Central Okanagan Search and Rescue manager Duane Tresnich.

COSAR has five canine search teams from across the province helping in the search. Despite searching since Wednesday, rescue teams are still focusing their efforts in the same area where the vehicle was discovered.

"We're still in search mode. So as far as we're concerned, he's hunkered down somewhere and he's just not moving," Tresnich says.

Rescue crews say there doesn't appear to be any evidence that he might have been in the area fishing so they are following a grid search pattern that starts at the truck which was discovered near Dorren Lake.

Allan Francescutti is described as five-foot-ten, 152 pounds, with grey hair, green eyes, and wearing a black leather jacket.

Rescue teams have used the RCMP helicopter, drones, ATV's and UTV's to search the area. RCMP are still asking people to stay out of the area and let the rescue teams do their work.

As the search continues COSAR says they may have to re-evaluate the search area but they remain optimistic that they can find Francescutti.

"We'll be having a conversation with the RCMP. And we will be figuring that out probably this afternoon. I do know that we have another search plan for tomorrow," says Tresnich.

COSAR has already conducted an extensive backcountry search in the area, including through swamps.

Tresnich says until Francescutti is found or the search is called off they are, "asking the public to stay out of the area, please."