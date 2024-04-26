Shoppers Drug Mart unveils new pharmacy model in new Kelowna store

Photo: Contributed The staff of the new pharmacy opening on Frost Road in Kelowna.

Shoppers Drug Mart is set to unveil B.C.'s first 'Pharmacy Care Clinic' in it's newest drug store opening Friday morning on Frost Road in Kelowna's Ponds neighbourhood.

The Pharmacy Care Clinic is part of new measures introduced by the province last year which allow pharmacists to get more involved in the delivery of healthcare.

"The new Pharmacy Care Clinics are more than the traditional pharmacy," Shoppers Drug Mart said in a statement.

"Patients can expect a familiar clinic setting that has been reimagined with a dedicated team of pharmacists who can provide care for 21 minor ailments such as allergies, UTIs and pink eye.

"They can also administer vaccines, prescribe birth control and support medication management."

All services are available free of charge with a valid health card.

With thousands in the Central Okanagan without a family doctor, the company says the clinic aims to fill some of that gap and "ease pressure on the system and improve health outcomes for patients."

The clinic will be available for customers from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.