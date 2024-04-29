Wildlife film festival in Kelowna next month

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Wildlife Film Festival is coming to Kelowna next month in support of Summerland's wildlife centre.

The Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, a Okanagan-based non-profit, will be hosting its 4th annual spring fundraiser on Friday, May 17 at the Mary Irwin Theatre and they are encouraging locals to come out and show their support.

Interior Wildlife calls it the “Wild About Spring Film Festival”, and this year's film is the IMAX documentary, "Beavers: The Biggest Dam Movie You Ever Saw", which director Stacy Wolfenden describes as a timeless piece of Canadian cinematography.

“We’re excited to bring this unique community event to Kelowna this year, getting together nature-lovers over a glass of local wine in of support Interior Wildlife’s efforts to rehabilitate and release injured or displaced wildlife in our valley” she adds.

The film lineup includes human-wildlife coexistence doc “Living with Wildlife” by L. Allison as well as daily life at a Saskatoon rehab centre called “Staying Wild TV” by J. Kripki, as stated on their website interiorwildlife.ca.

Proceeds from the event help Interior Wildlife to fundraise for a portable wildlife x-ray machine in Summerland, which will be the first of its kind in the Okanagan.

Co-founder and veterinary technician Eva Hartmann knows the high price-tag of an x-ray machine means they will have to run several fundraisers to reach their goal, but she expects a “significant improvement of wildlife care once we are able to afford one."

Tickets are 30$ at the box office of the RCA in Kelowna.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the silent auction and bar, with the films starting at 6 p.m.