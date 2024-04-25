Kelowna's Jackknife Brewing took home a silver medal at this year's World Beer Cup

Photo: Instagram - jackknifebrewing Steeping juniper boughs for the Hunting Lodge Nordic-style lager.

For the first time in the competition's 28-year history, a Kelowna brewery took home a medal at this year's World Beer Cup in Las Vegas.

The annual beer competition, billed as the “Olympics of beer,” and “the most prestigious beer competition in the world,” has been held since 1996, and involves hundreds of judges and thousands of beers from all over the world.

The competition's awards ceremony was held at The Venetian Las Vegas on Wednesday, and Kelowna's Jackknife Brewing was one of 17 Canadian breweries to take home a medal. Jackknife's Hunting Lodge beer took home the silver medal in the Historical Beer category.

From the Vancouver airport Thursday afternoon, Jackknife owner Brad Tomlinson said it was very cool to be recognized on the world's stage for the work they do out of their small Kelowna brewery.

Tomlinson describes Hunting Lodge as a traditional western Norwegian farmhouse ale, that gets the bulk of its flavour from Okanagan juniper boughs, rather than hops. In true Nordic brewer fashion, they hand harvest the hops from all over the Okanagan Valley on a regular basis, with most coming from Winfield.

“We steep our water to make this juniper infusion and then send our grain into it, giving this Nordic style lager a soft mouthfeel with the bright herbal notes of the forests of the Okanagan,” Jackknife said in an Instagram post from last summer.

“It's been our quest to highlight the terroir of the Okanagan through beer and we're always stoked to share it with you all!!”

To ferment the beer, Tomlinson uses two western Norwegian farmhouse yeast strains he collected on a trip to a particular Norwegian valley, where this particular style of beer originates from.

“I've been working on finding as many kveik cultures as I can, I 'collect them all' kind of thing. And then use them accordingly based on flavour profiles," he said. “My friends from Norway that I had met in that same valley were at the conference too ... we were all celebrating together.”

The massive competition includes 103 categories, with 10,213 beers from 2,376 breweries across 51 countries. A total of 2,723 judges from 26 countries are involved in the judging process. Tomlinson says the calibre of the World Beer Cup judging is particularly high.

“Evaluating beer happens on many levels,” World Beer Cup competition director Chris Williams says on their website. “On a professional level, beer evaluation is a form of peer review. The results are public, so consumers can learn what beers meet a high level of quality and what beers exemplify certain styles as interpreted by the judges.”

Jackknife was one of just four B.C. breweries that medalled at this year's competition, along with North Vancouver's Shaketown Brewing, Victoria's Phillips Brewing, and Whistler Brewing.

It appears this is the first time a Kelowna brewery has ever taken home a medal at the World Beer Cup. Vernon's Okanagan Spring Brewery earned gold way back in 2006 for their Shaftebury Coastal Cream Ale.

For those interested in trying out Hunting Lodge, Jackknife is currently pouring it at their brewery on Bailie Avenue. Tomlinson says they're working to offer the beer in cans in the near future as well.