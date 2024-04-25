Summerhill Pyramid Winery announces second annual motorcar show

Photo: Contributed

Drinking and driving don't mix, but wine and cars sure do.

Kelowna's Summerhill Pyramid Winery is excited to announce the second annual motorcar show set to take place at the winery vineyard on Sunday, May 5.

This year's show will feature a variety of British classics, including some exotic surprises from August Luxury Motors like the McLaren 765LT and many others.

The McLaren 765LT stunning vehicle was originally built in Surrey, England and only 500 have ever been produced. They are currently listed at $339,000 CAD.

"Thanks to the generous support of the Okanagan British Car Club, Summerhill Pyramid Winery is proud to host the return of it’s now annual and free British Car Day. This spectacular showcase marks the opening of the new season for visitors at Summerhill Pyramid Winery," said the winery.

People who decide to visit the winery on the day of the motorcar show will have a chance to explore the winery, taste their dining selections, indulge in wine tasting and visit their famous pyramid, all while checking out some really cool cars.

Visit the Summerhill Pyramid Winery website to make a reservation.

If you wish to participate and enter a car in the show, as the registration cutoff date is April 26 with limited space.