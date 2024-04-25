'Huge closet clearout' taking place this weekend in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

It’s a thifter's dream. The Huge Closet Clearout takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall.

More than 5,000 pieces of “gently used" clothing, mostly women’s, will be offered at a fraction of retail prices.

“There are over 70 racks and tables of clothes, featuring mostly brand name clothing, especially Lululemon and Aritzia, but some vintage, jackets, shoes and more,” said organizers.

Many of the clothes have been ‘upcycled’ by being treated for stains, pilling and more, allowing shoppers to feel good that they are saving clothes from the landfill.

Admission is free and door prizes will be available.

The sale takes place 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. both days at 4409 Lakeshore Road.

