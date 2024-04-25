Okanagan Basin Water Board devotes $350K to combat second year of drought

Photo: Colin Dacre

Amid a second-consecutive year of drought, the Okanagan Basin Water Board has issued grants for $350,000 across 14 projects.

The funding will aim to strengthen drought resilience across the region and go towards projects aimed at prevention, management, and mitigation of water shortages.

"About 90 per cent of the applications centred around this year’s drought theme," said Carolina Restrepo-Tamayo, OBWB’s office and grants manager.

Ten of the awarded projects directly tackle drought-related challenges.

Among the successful initiatives is the "Ideal Lake Reservoir Release Project" by the Black Mountain Irrigation District.

This project aims to enhance water management efficiency by installing remote control hardware, enabling adjustments to streamflow conditions and ensuring adequate water supply during drought periods.

The City of West Kelowna’s “Okanagan Watershed Recovery for Drought Resilience” proposal was also funded. The city noted that extended drought in the Okanagan has resulted in a decline in water availability in local reservoirs, exacerbated by reduced watershed resilience due to logging and wildfires.

Since the inception of the Water Conservation and Quality Improvement program in 2006, the OBWB has funded a total of 345 projects, surpassing $6.17 million in grants.

The full list of projects funded this year is here.