Kelowna Boat Show to welcome more than 150 boats to the marina this weekend

The Kelowna Yacht Club is busy getting prepared for the 2024 Kelowna Boat Show, which will welcome more than 150 boats into the marina this weekend in a kick off the boating season.

This event has been happening annually in Kelowna for more than 25 years and helps gets thousands of people excited for the season to come.

“The Kelowna Boat Show is an annual event and it’s designed to bring boaters together,” said Laurianne Jackson of the Kelowna Yacht Club.

“There’s so many different types of boats and exhibitors coming to the boat show. You can find wakeboards, you can find cruises, you can find amazing pontoon boats that you can have a look at, and then if boating really isn’t your thing, we’ve got paddleboards, we’ve got wakesurfs you can look at, so everything water sports.”

Exhibitors will be coming to Kelowna from all across the country this weekend to talk about everything new and exciting happening for boats in 2024.

“This is the largest inland marina, so this is the hub spot of the Okanagan and B.C. for boating. There’s huge opportunities here to mix, to learn, I mean some of our exhibitors — we have insurance companies, carpet detailing, shrinkwrap, it’s not just boats itself, it’s all things boating,” said Jackson.

This is an expo date to showcase new boats, new shops, new stores, everything that is new in the boating world.

"A lot of preparation goes into this. We have demo slips available as well, so if people want to experience and ride with the boats and see them, they can do that," added Jackson.

The Kelowna Boat Show also acts as a great way for the Yacht Club to showcase what their membership is all about, opening the door to the public and anyone interested in becoming a member.

“If you’re thinking about checking out the boat show for the first time, come along, get into the marina, find an exhibitor, start chatting and talk about demos… This really is a nice opportunity to open the club up, let members of the public see what we are about, what we have to offer. We have memberships and people are able to join, so this is an opportunity to come check out the club and ask more questions.”

The 2024 Kelowna Boat Show is running all weekend both Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. both days and wrapping up at 4 p.m. with entry by donation.