Resources from across B.C. called in to help search for missing senior near Lake Country

Photo: Contributed COSAR member Terry Downs and her dog Barrett

The search continues for missing 79-year-old Allan Francescutti of Kelowna.

RCMP say officers and members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are combing the area around Beaver Lake and Dee Lake roads where his truck was found two days ago.

It is believed Francescutti has dementia.

The senior was last seen leaving the Lower Mission area on April 16.

A COSAR member says crews have conducted extensive backcountry searches in the area, including through swamps.

A police helicopter, drone, dog team, ATVs, and UTVs are currently being utilized in the search.

COSAR volunteers across the province will be joining the search on Saturday, including members driving down from Prince George, Grand Forks, and Kaslo.

Residents in the area are being asked to check their wildlife cameras to help determine Francescutti's direction of travel.

Allan Francescutti is described as five-foot-ten, 152 pounds, with grey hair, green eyes, and wearing a black leather jacket.

"We are remaining optimistic," a spokesperson with COSAR said.