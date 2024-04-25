Casorso Elementary 'hold and secure' due to rock chip hitting patio door

Photo: SD23

Students at Casorso Elementary School were told to stay indoors Thursday morning after concerns that somebody had shot at a nearby home.

Police say a resident in the 3300-block of Casorso Rd contacted the police, reporting that someone possibly just shot at their back patio door.

Casorso Elementary School was then instructed by the police to conduct a "hold and secure."

"Officers quickly determined that a nearby maintenance worker, who matched the description provided by the complainant, was using a grass trimmer and confirmed having sent a rock into the patio door by accident," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

"The incident was resolved quickly."