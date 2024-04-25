Millions of federal dollars flow to combat homelessness in Kelowna

Photo: Rob Gibson

Kelowna is getting federal money to help address the homeless issue in the city.

The Central Okanagan Foundation has been chosen to manage the local funding for the federal 'Reaching Home' program, meaning the organization will distribute just under $4 million over the next two years.

“Homelessness impacts every community across Canada. By investing in organizations like the Central Okanagan Foundation, our government helps support those on the ground who know firsthand the communities they live in and serve," said Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

The Foundation will disperse funds to a total of 12 local organizations that support individuals at risk or experiencing homelessness.

The projects will include increasing housing stability for seniors over 60 years of age, providing short-term housing for women and women with children, safe transitional housing for women seeking recovery support, increasing rental and utility assistance programs, providing safe and affordable housing for young people, and multiple support services.

The Government of Canada also made a one-time winter response funding top-up to the same 'Reaching Home' program.

In February 2024, the COF distributed $573,752 in top-up funds to a total of 10 local organizations with additional winter needs. Funding supported temporarily expanding shelter spaces, time-limited rental assistance, warming spaces, expanded food services, and cold weather supply purchases for those who continued to stay in unsheltered locations.

"We are so grateful at HOPE Outreach to receive these funds that support the unhoused population in the Kelowna area," said Naomi Woodland, board chair.

“As an organization, we deliver outreach and case management to a community that is consistently marginalized and underserved by mainstream services. Through the winter months there is limited spaces for this community to seek support, healthcare, food and mental health services. Winter Response funding will help to reimburse the extra services we provided during this challenging time of year.”