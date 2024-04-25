Hadgraft Wilson resident evacuated from home dies Monday, family believes it could have been avoided

Photo: Madison Reeve Jim Hadgraft

A resident of Hadgraft Wilson Place has passed away.

Pathways Abilities Society, the owner of Hadgraft Wilson Place, confirmed with Castanet that Jim Hadgraft, 55, passed away on Monday.

Hadgraft was one of 84 residents who were forced to evacuate their building back on April 1 due to construction issues caused by the neighboring Downtown Kelowna UBCO site.

The exact cause of his death remains unknown; however, Pathways confirms Jim was helping people with moving boxes at the Ramada Hotel when he slipped and fell, breaking his leg.

It's unknown where exactly he fell.

Hadgraft was transported to the hospital and while awaiting surgery he passed away.

"He definitely fell and broke his leg quite badly. He passed away overnight in his sleep," said Pathways executive director Charisse Daley.

Hadgraft's sister Sue Bauman believes if her brother was in his home, he may still be alive today.

"I think he would have been safer and securer if he was at his home. Instead you could easily say he was more anxious and depressed and he was wandering a lot."

"One night the RCMP had to bring him home from [Hadgraft] he was there with all his groceries. When he fell he fractured his tibia. I think you could say that it probably wouldn't have happened if he was in his home," says Bauman.

When asked by Castanet if this tragic death could have been avoided, Pathways Daley said, "Oh, very much so. I can definitely say that."

Jim, who had Down syndrome, was best known for his support and care for others who lived at Hadgraft.

The Hadgraft family has played an integral part in bringing the building to life.

"They were namesakes. They were part of the initial planning and have been amazing supporters of the society for many, many years," Daley said.

Hadgraft Wilson Place residents were sent an email two days ago informing them of the tragic news.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we send this email to inform you of the passing of Jim Hadgraft. Jim was exactly what we intended Hadgraft Wilson Place to be about - inclusion, acceptance, kindness, and selflessness," the email said.

"Whether it was holding the door open for you to get into your building, helping you by carrying your groceries and parcels... Jim was extremely proud to have his family name on the building and to have called it home," the email added.

Hadgraft had lived in the building for under one year.

Hadgraft Wilson Place remains uninhabitable and residents who can't live with family or friends have been put up in hotels for the time being.