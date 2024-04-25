Speech worth a first-place finish for Kelowna Christian School student

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna Christian School student has returned from the Barry Sullivan Law Cup in Vancouver after taking first place in a public speaking competition hosted by the Canadian Bar Association.

Senior student Sara Gray made history at the competition by winning the first-placed trophy, a significant milestone for Kelowna Christian School that marks the first time a student has not only competed in the competition, but also came out victorious.

The topic of this year's public speaking competition at UBC Robson Square was to consider what responsibility, if any, should the country of Canada bear in respect to refugees, and Gray hit it out of the park.

The final judging panel, comprising of esteemed figures such as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of BC, the former dean of UBC Law School, and the current president of the Canadian Bar Association - BC branch, praised Sara's ability to address key Canadian issues, heralding a new generation of excellent advocates.

"I’ve always had a passion for giving speeches, and public speaking in general," said Gray.

"I was absolutely amazed by the quality of all the speeches given, and it was an amazing experience to be able to go and listen to so many people’s thoughts on such an important topic. Ultimately, I was thrilled to be chosen as the winner, and I’m incredibly grateful to Mr. Klassen and Mrs. Mrozek for putting in the time and effort to make this experience a possibility for me."

According to KCS, Gray's persuasive and well-researched speech was delivered with incredible poise.

It was a pleasure to see her efforts rewarded with a first-place finish. This is the first time a KCS student

has won, and it has been years since the trophy has been won by a student outside of the Lower Mainland," said KCS in a written statement.