Kelowna to welcome downtown night market next month

Photo: Downtown Kelowna Association

Everyone likes a good local night market.

The Downtown Kelowna Association has been looking at ways to bring more attention to the city's downtown core and will soon debut the Downtown Kelowna Night Market.

The market will be held once a week in Kerry Park, this night market will run on Thursday nights from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature a wide variety of downtown Kelowna businesses that will also be accompanied by local artisans, crafters, food producers and entertainment.

Extending from the Meet Me On Bernard program, "the night market aims to invigorate Downtown Kelowna in the late afternoon and evening by providing a fun and inclusive environment while supporting Downtown Kelowna business," said the DKA in a release.

The DKA is currently accepting applications for vendors to round out the weekly event offerings, and artisans, crafters and local food producers interested in setting up a weekly table are encouraged to submit their application online.

Applications will be accepted until the night market is full.

The Kelowna Night Market will debut on May 30 and will run once a week through the summer months, wrapping up it's inaugural year on August 29.