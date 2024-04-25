Collision now cleared at the intersection of Highway 97 and Airport Way

Photo: Contributed Emergency vehicles block the intersection of Highway 97 and Airport way after a two vehicle collision near Kelowna International Airport.

UPDATE 9:43 a.m.

Traffic on Highway 97 and Airport Way has returned to normal after a collision slowed the morning commute Thursday.

A Castanet reader shared a photo showing a collision in the middle of the intersection between two vehicles.

The collision happened at approximately 6:45 a.m. and as of 9:40 a.m., the intersection is cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

ORIGINAL 7:12 a.m.

A two vehicle collision is blocking a major intersection near Kelowna International Airport.

A Castanet reader says it appears two vehicles collided head-on at the intersection of Highway 97 and Airport Way around 6:45 a.m.

Anette said both vehicles were “completely wrecked” but it did not appear anyone was seriously injured. Several emergency vehicles were on the scene including ambulances, fire trucks and RCMP cruisers.

Anette says the crash is in the middle of the intersection.

Traffic is getting through slowly on Highway 97. Both right-hand lanes are still open but the inside lanes are blocked.