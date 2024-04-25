Collision blocks intersection at Highway 97 and Airport Way

Photo: Contributed Emergency vehicles block the intersection of Highway 97 and Airport way after a two vehicle collision near Kelowna International Airport.

A two vehicle collision is blocking a major intersection near Kelowna International Airport.

A Castanet reader says it appears two vehicles collided head-on at the intersection of Highway 97 and Airport Way around 6:45 a.m.

Anette said both vehicles were “completely wrecked” but it did not appear anyone was seriously injured. Several emergency vehicles were on the scene including ambulances, fire trucks and RCMP cruisers.

Anette says the crash is in the middle of the intersection.

Traffic is getting through slowly on Highway 97. Both right-hand lanes are still open but the inside lanes are blocked.