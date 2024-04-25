Old willow tree catches fire at Cadder Avenue Beach Access

Photo: George Mapson A willow tree that overhangs a neighbours fence caught fire at the Cadder Avenue Beach Access in Kelowna on the morning of April 25, 2024.

A well-loved old willow tree at the Cadder Avenue Beach Access in Kelowna has been significantly damaged by fire.

A nearby resident says fire crews arrived at the scene around 3:00 a.m. Thursday, to find the tree burning. George Mapson says the Kelowna Fire Department received several reports from passing motorists on the Bennet Bridge who spotted the flames and smoke.

Mapson says half of the willow had to be cut down and there was extensive damage to a property owner’s fence next to the tree. He adds that a firefighter said the neighbour was lucky the fence was Hardie Board and not cedar, or the fire could have spread to a nearby hedge and then the house.

Crews were on the site with a crane removing parts of the willow to help firefighters put out the stubborn fire. Mapson says an arborist is expected to return later today to remove the large half of the tree that had to be cut down.



