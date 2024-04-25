Old willow tree allegedly lit on fire at Cadder Avenue Beach Access

Cindy White

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department says the RCMP is investigating a tree fire at the Cadder Avenue Beach Access.

Nearby residents say the fire in a large, old willow appears to have been deliberately set.

“Somebody had lit a fire in a hole in the tree,” says neighbour George Mapson.

“Then later, about 4 a.m., a big crane arrived. They couldn’t get the fire out, so had to lift part of the tree up and cut it off and then put it on the beach and put the fire out.”

Another man who lives in the house next to the tree says the fire was deliberately set. He adds that it follows a series of problems at the beach in recent years.

Arborists were on the scene for hours Thursday removing the damaged willow.

“It’s a heritage willow tree. It provided a lot of shade for people coming down to Cadder Beach. It was a beautiful tree,” says Mapson.

He adds that, luckily, the fire didn’t damage a nearby bench that was installed in commemoration of one of his neighbour’s fathers.

Photo: George Mapson A willow tree that overhangs a neighbours fence caught fire at the Cadder Avenue Beach Access in Kelowna on the morning of April 25, 2024.

ORIGINAL 6:35 a.m.

A well-loved old willow tree at the Cadder Avenue Beach Access in Kelowna has been significantly damaged by fire.

A nearby resident says fire crews arrived at the scene around 3:00 a.m. Thursday, to find the tree burning. George Mapson says the Kelowna Fire Department received several reports from passing motorists on the Bennett Bridge who spotted the flames and smoke.

Mapson says half of the willow had to be cut down and there was extensive damage to a property owner’s fence next to the tree. He adds that a firefighter said the neighbour was lucky the fence was Hardie Board and not cedar, or the fire could have spread to a nearby hedge and then the house.

Crews were on the site with a crane removing parts of the willow to help firefighters put out the stubborn fire. Mapson says an arborist is expected to return later today to remove the large half of the tree that had to be cut down.