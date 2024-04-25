Outstanding contributions recognized during 49th Kelowna Civic and Community Awards gala

Photo: Wayne Moore Milt Stevenson

The City of Kelowna celebrated outstanding community contributions from some of its finest citizens Wednesday at the 49th Civic and Community Awards gala at the Laurel Packinghouse.

Achievements in volunteerism, athletics, the arts and environmental stewardship were celebrated as nominees and winners in 13 categories were recognized for their contributions to the community in 2023.

The evening was highlighted with the special Anita Tozer Memorial Award bestowed by unanimous decree by city council to longtime Kelowna businessman, innovator and philanthropist Barry Lapointe.

Lapointe casme to Kelowna in 1970 at the age of 25 and started Kelowna Flightcraft which has since become KF Aerospace.

"Through his visionary leadership and entrepreneurial thinking, he has grown his business into a globally recognized aviation company, locally employing over 1,000 people and making it the largest private sector employer in the City of Kelowna," said Mayor Tom Dyas in announcing the award bestowed on an individual or group in recognition of extraordinary contributions to the quality of life in Kelowna.

"Over the decades he has developed a legacy that is deeply rooted in the Okanagan's aviation history."

He continues to fly high as he has been a pivotal contributor to causes and initiatives across the region including opening a landmark attraction with the KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence and a key partner in the creation of the Kelowna airport/YWCA child care centre.

Lapointe called the recognition a great honour but said his biggest takeaway from the evening was how impressed his was with the achievements of the youth nominated in several categories.

"The youth are the future of where we're going," he said.

"I started Flightcraft when I was 25 in 1970 and I just had a dream. Something I always pass on to my kids and I pass on to youth is if you really want to be successful you've got to have a focus, you're gotta have determination but lastly you have to have passion."

Citizen of the Year

Dr. Milt Stevenson was named Kelowna's Citizen of the Year for his volunteer efforts in two key areas, including the Friends of the South Slopes Society, a group that constructs and maintains over 250 kilometres of trails through Myra Bellevue and Okanagan Mountain parks and the KVR trestles.

The group puts in between 3,000 and 3,500 volunteer hours a year on the south slope trail systems.

He also helped champion the Rutland Community Clinic.

"It's a new model of a community health clinic to serve underserved populations, Indigenous populations, immigrant populations that struggle in the traditional longitudinal delivery of family practice," said Stevenson.

Stevenson says he comes from a family that believes in giving back to the city, the province and the country.

"That's what being Canadian is."

Other award recipients

Awards were handed out in 12 other categories, including:

Teen Honour in the Arts - Ben Anderson

Honour in the Arts - Stephen Jefferys

Augie Cianconi Female High School Athlete - Emma Pinkerton

Augie Cianconi Male High School Athlete - Nash Semeniuk

Female Athlete of the Year - Malindi Elmore

Male Athlete of the Year - Justin Towill

Team of the Year - KSS Owls AAA Boys Volleyball Team

Bob Giardano Memorial Award - Cheryl Browne

Champion for the Environment - Farming Karma Fruit Company

Corporate Community of the Year - MNP

Volunteer Organization of the Year - Okanagan Forest Task Force

Young Citizen of the Year - Tor Broughton

The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund provides scholarships to each of the young citizen finalists.

The Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies at UBCO provides a $500 entrance scholarship to the Teen Honour in the Arts winner while the Central Okanagan Foundation provides $3,000 to the Volunteer Organization of the Year.