German woman prefers life in RV next to Kelowna's tent city over home country

Rob Gibson

Life in the homeless camp along the rail trail in Kelowna is a challenge.

For Melonie Boettcher, a German citizen living in Canada, it's better than her home country even if it means living in an RV next to a tent city.

"It's my dream to be a Canadian, have a flag outside and say I'm Canadian, in Germany, we don't do that. I am very proud to have made friends," said Boettcher.

She began travelling back and forth between Germany and Canada in 2001. She says she was close to becoming a permanent resident when she almost got married, but that didn't work out.

She says she has worked in the healthcare field and is a trained mechanic, but so far, hasn't been able to get anyone to sponsor her for a work visa.

For now, Boettcher says she relies on the kindness of strangers to make ends meet and keep her and her dog alive.

"Everyone is very friendly, very open-minded. Very creative. Everyone's taking care of each other," she said.

"I am here with nothing since February 15. I have no money, nothing and everyone is taking care of me. Even my dog, my dog always has something to eat, I have something to eat," added Boettcher.

She has tried to return the favour by helping many of the homeless residents living along the rail trail when she can.

She says she has managed to get her temporary visa extended twice already and is working with the case workers at the Metro hub. She has only good things to say about the City of Kelowna workers she has contact with outside the tent city.

"They do a really good job, even the bylaws they do a really good job."

Boettcher remains optimistic her Canadian dream will continue but she is running out of time — current visa runs out in a month.

Until then, you can find her parked on Baillie Avenue near the rail trail.