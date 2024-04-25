Residents of Hadgraft Wilson Place still living in a hotel nearly one month after evacuation

Madison Reeve

It's been almost one month since 84 residents at Hadgraft Wilson Place were told they would have to evacuate due to damage caused by the adjacent UBCO construction site in downtown Kelowna.

Pathways Abilities Society, the owner of Hadgraft Wilson Place, has put up a number of residents temporarily at one of two Kelowna hotels. Many of the residents have physical or mental disabilities.

Those residents say they are left waiting in the dark.

"We really need to know what is going on past next week," said Tammy Miller, mother of Hadgraft resident Roxsin Miller.

Miller has been staying at the Ramada for the past two weeks. He says he has no access to kitchen appliances. Miller will be forced to move again on Thursday.

"Luckily, it is just down this way at the Sandman, but only for a week," Roxsin said.

"What we are looking for is some answers from the engineers or somebody to at least bring these people into the fold of how their life is going to be looking in the next few months," Tammy said.

"Families are trying to stick together with them, but we work as well as he works. He has had to take time off to move tomorrow. If it's only for a week he will have to take time off again to move somewhere else."

The 43-storey UBC Okanagan tower planned for 550 Doyle Avenue has been surrounded by controversy over the last several months after multiple nearby buildings have been forced to evacuate due to the excavation creating problems.

Stabilization work began at the site on April 9. UBCO said the work would take roughly two weeks, but at this time, UBCO has not confirmed a completion date.

In an interview with Castanet last week, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas says more information is expected to be released in the coming days.

"It goes down to the stabilization of the building ... are they able to look at moving back into their home? We don't have a firm answer on that yet. It is being reviewed."

"The next time that we will look at that will be around April 26 and then get a better understanding of what it is moving forward," Dyas said.

Roxsin says he is worried he may never go back home.

"I know it's going to be a long haul...with construction continuing I am worrying that the worst-case scenario might happen."