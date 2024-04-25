Convicted Kelowna killer sentenced once again for vehicle theft, breaching probation

Photo: Facebook Photo of Tyler Newton posted to his Facebook page in April 2023.

A Kelowna man who fatally stabbed a random person on a city bus back in 2014 has once again pleaded guilty to a handful of charges, the second time he's done so since his release from custody on the killing.

Tyler Newton, 33, appeared in Kelowna court Tuesday to plead guilty to seven charges that stemmed from two separate incidents last year, in Kelowna and Kamloops. With credit for time served, he was left with 255 days left to serve.

Newton infamously stabbed 55-year-old Caesar Rosales to death on Kelowna's No. 8 bus near the Dilworth Shopping Centre on the evening of Oct. 30, 2014. The killing was completely unprovoked and Rosales had never met Newton before.

Newton had suffered from “significant addiction for much of his life,” according to defence lawyer Tiffany Zanatta back in 2016, and a psychologist said Newton was in a drug-induced psychosis during the attack.

While he was charged with second-degree murder, Newton struck a plea deal with the Crown and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. In June 2016, he was handed a seven-year jail sentence, but with credit for time served, he was released from custody in December 2020.

Newton has been in and out of custody since that release. Most recently, Newton was arrested and has remained incarcerated since October of last year, after he stole a vehicle in the Kamloops area.

That incident came just a month after he had allegedly breached his previous probation conditions in Kelowna, which came a month after another Kelowna incident that led to more charges.

Pleaded guilty again

On Tuesday, Newton pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property over $5,000, driving while disqualified and breaching probation stemming from the Aug. 10, 2023 Kelowna incident. In addition, he pleaded guilty to theft of a vehicle, breaching probation and a separate release order, and driving while disqualified, all of which stemmed from the Oct. 18, 2023 incident in Kamloops.

Newton was sentenced to 270 days of jail time each for the August and October incidents. With enchanced credit for time served since, Newton is left with a total of 255 days to serve.

As a result of the guilty pleas, the Crown stayed the breach of probation charge from the alleged September incident.

While most of Newton's outstanding charges were dealt with Tuesday, he continues to face a charge of assault causing bodily harm, which allegedly occurred on Oct. 6, 2023. He wasn't charged with the assault until Nov. 27, but he's set to face trial in September.

His latest sentence comes two years after Newton was previously sentenced on a handful of other charges. In March 2022, he was given a nine-month sentence for fleeing from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of stolen property and breaching probation.

Addiction issues

During that sentencing hearing, defence counsel said Newton had continued to struggle with his addiction issues following his release on the manslaughter charge.

During sentencing in 2016 for the killing, Justice Heather Holmes specifically addressed Newton's drug use: “It is also important that Mr. Newton specifically understand that his priority now is to make sure that his drug addiction never takes hold again. He must understand that he could never risk intoxicating himself by drugs, and therefore placing other people so seriously at risk as he did during this period when he committed this offence.”

But Newton has struggled with substances for many years. While serving his sentence for the killing of Rosales, he was released from custody on statutory release on two separate occasions in 2019 and 2020, but his release was revoked both times for using drugs.

While the Parole Board called his criminal history “appalling” and his previous community supervision history “abysmal,” he was released to a rooming house in June 2019. But he tested positive for methamphetamine just two days later and his release was revoked.

Then, in June 2020, he was released to a halfway house, but that release was revoked the following month for again testing positive for methamphetamine. Ultimately, his sentence expired in December 2020 and he was freed from custody.

The horrific, unprovoked stabbing of Rosales on the city bus shocked the community in 2014, and Newton's seven-year jail sentence was widely condemned by the public. Member of Parliament Dan Albas called the sentence a “slap in the face."

Rosales' brother, Darwin Rosales, was skeptical that Newton was in a state of psychosis during the attack, and said that while Newton “just wanted to get his life back, my brother cannot be put back to life."