Tea time in the Okanagan: Millennials, Generation Z seek filling their cups

Going out for afternoon tea is not just for grannies. Younger people are filling their cups too, and its growing in popularity in the Okanagan.

“I think afternoon tea, especially here in Kelowna, we’re seeing a huge explosion of it lately. With Mother’s Day coming up too, there’s some special events,” notes Tory Miller of Vic & Jo Tea Co.

Millenials, Gen Z want an experience

“Overall in the tea industry, Gen Z’s and Millennials are actually consuming more tea than ever before and embracing this kind of tradition of something that was our grandmother’s tradition. It’s something that’s multi-generational and it’s also something that you can do as an experience,” adds Miller.

Oak + Cru Social Kitchen and Wine Bar at the Delta Hotels Grand Okanagan Resort is the latest dining establishment to offer tea time. It launched an Alice in Wonderland themed High Tea experience earlier this month.

“It’s a tea service for a minimum of two people, but the full tea tier with tea sandwiches, and then the petit fours, and of course the scones and all of the jams etc.,” explained director of operations Regine Brucks. “It is in our wine cellar but we also do have it available to have on our patio, if you so wish. And we have it on Saturdays and Sunday in the afternoons, sort of to replace that brunch.”

A opportunity to sample and savour

Miller is the only certified tea sommelier in the Okanagan Valley. She’s in high demand to curate tea menus and help with special events, like tea tasting she’ll be hosting this summer at Craft 42 Roasters, at the corner of High Road and Gordon Drive in Kelowna.

“I love educating people about tea, doing tea workshops,” says Miller. “Afternoon tea gives you the opportunity to try different types of tea as well. And (it) really gives our local chefs a chance to explore different tea pairings with different types of food, pastries and scones, of course.”

Along with High Tea at Oak + Cru, Kelowna’s Hotel Eldorado offers afternoon tea in its Vintage Room and several Okanagan wineries have added similar experiences on a seasonal basis.

Mother's Day tea booking fast

Miller shared this list of several Mother’s Day teas around the valley this year. Hurry if you want to make a reservation, because many have sold out.

May 11 - Ethereal Tea @ The Vibrant Vine

May 12 - Ethereal Tea @ The Vibrant Vine

May 12 - Soma Cidery

May 12 - Naramata Inn

May 12 - Mackie Lake House