Central Okanagan high school students become firefighters for a day

Madison Reeve

High school students from across the Central Okanagan took part in a firefighter bootcamp on Wednesday.

Students in Grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 were put through the ringer at Fire Hall One on Kelowna's Enterprise Way. The group rotated through four stations and participated in ladder climbing, hose carrying, fire extinguishing, and more.

"It was really cool and it's a new experience for me, so it was fun," said grade nine student Luna Kim.

Kim says after taking part in the exercises, she is interested in pursuing it as a career.

"I wasn't interested, but after doing that, I am kind of interested in it."

Fire prevention officer Brock Syrnyk says a career in firefighting can be unique.

"The fire department is full of different branches. We have the fire suppression branch, we have a fire prevention branch, training branch, and dispatch. All these branches are very successful in promoting the department."

The initiative took place from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.