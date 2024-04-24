Kelowna council applauds steps taken by developer on rental project

Photo: Troika Development

Kelowna city council heaped praise on a rental apartment set to be built at the corner of Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue.

The six-storey, 130-unit Troika Development-designed project was granted a development permit Monday afternoon. Once a building permit is secured, the developer will be able to break ground and begin construction.

Planner Mark Tanner says the project will include parking for 122 vehicles, including 99 in an underground parkade.

He says Troika is providing amenity space almost double what the city requires including an indoor fitness and games room, co-working space and outdoor deck on the fifth floor.

They are also providing a green roof facing onto Gordon Drive.

"Even in an environment of higher costs, to see applicants are still looking to address climate action and coming up with green roofs...this is to be celebrated," said Coun. Gord Lovegrove.

"For a rental tenured building, it has to be underscored the applicant has gone above and beyond," added Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

"They have done an exceptional job of changing up the articulation, paying attention to a mix of unit sizes and the amenity spaces.

"Overall, I think this is a really strong rental project."

Council also gave unanimous support to rezone two properties on Belaire Avenue for a six-storey, 62 unit rental apartment.

A development permit application will come before council at a later date with specific design plans.