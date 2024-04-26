Brutal Hot Sauce competition coming to Kelowna

Photo: Brayden Ursel

Last year, Kelowna hot sauce maker Hayden Duval introduced his Brutal hot sauce to the Okanagan. Now he's turning things up a notch with the introduction of the Brutal pepper sauce challenge.

The first Brutal BBQ Pepper Sauce Challenge is set to take place at the Rustic Reel in Kelowna on May 25, with participants taking on 13 different levels of scorching hot pepper sauce, where BBQ chicken

wings and cauliflower wings for vegans take centre stage.

As the owner and operator of Brutal Condiments, Duval will be hosting the inaugural event and plans to host challenges once per month across the summer, starting in May and wrapping up in September.

The local chef, brewmaster and passionate pepperista released his "Brutal" line of hot sauces and condiments just last year and since then he's been busy touring different parts of B.C. to show off his creations.

“Whether you’re a heat seeker or a spice novice, prepare to test your taste buds against our brutal pepper sauce challenge,” said Duval.

This will be Brutal’s first ever event and Duval says it is set to include more than just spice.

The 19+ event promises an "exhilarating atmosphere as participants tackle each level of heat, from mild to scorching hot."

Complete all 13 levels, and you’ll earn your spot in the year-end draw for a chance to win prizes.

"My pepper sauces range from zero Scoville all the way to 2.2 million Scoville and everything in between.I have 13 mouth watering flavours that will leave you painfully wanting more," said Duval.

Brutal Pepper Sauce Challenge Dates:

May 25: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

June 10: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

July 8: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 12: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m

Tickets for this challenge can be secured through EventBrite.

"I’m excited to be bringing this style of event to the people of the Okanagan because it will showcase our hardworking farmers, musical talent and the incredible people that call themselves pepper heads."