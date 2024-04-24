Watermain work to close Kelowna intersection over weekend

Photo: Google Street View

The City of Kelowna is shutting down the intersection of Gordon Drive and Sutherland Avenue over the course of this weekend.

Beginning Friday evening, April 26 until Monday, April 29, the Gordon Drive and Sutherland Avenue intersection will be fully closed and detoured for watermain work.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and follow the posted signage in the area.

Work crews are installing a new watermain and sanitary trunk main which will be connected to existing infrastructure. Work will include asphalt removal, trenching, pipe/manhole installation, backfilling and paving. There will also be additional work done on the Sutherland bike lane which will take place at the same time.

Businesses on Sutherland and Gordon will still be accessible during the closure, however, driving through the Gordon and Sutherland intersection will not be possible.

"The City of Kelowna appreciates the patience of residents, businesses and commuters while construction work is underway. Please obey signage and respect traffic safety personnel as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions," says a news release from the City of Kelowna.