Search for missing elderly Kelowna man continues after truck found in backcountry

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Missing senior Allan Francescutti

Members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue have returned to the backcountry east of Lake Country Wednesday to continue the search for a missing, elderly Kelowna man.

They are looking for any sign of 79-year-old Allan Francescutti, after his truck was found in the area of Beaver Lake Road and Dee Lake Road. Okanagan Forest Task Force founder Kane Blake revealed on social media that the OFTF, with the help of a local off-road group, came across the truck around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A dozen COSAR members are rejoining the RCMP efforts Wednesday, but the public is asked to stay out of the search area.

“It is important that people don’t saturate the area and interfere with our initial search,” said RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier. “We have several resources right now looking for the missing man, including air services, PDS, drones and search and rescue.”

RCMP first announced the man was missing on April 21, but initially withheld a name and photo at the request of his family.

Francescutti is describe as “high risk” and may have a medical condition. He was last seen on April 16. His loved ones were concerned for his well-being because the amount of time he has been out of touch is “extremely concerning”.