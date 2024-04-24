Anaida Poilievre in Kelowna meeting with local business women

Photo: Conservative Party Facebook

She's certainly a long way from home.

Anaida Poilievre, wife of Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, has been making the rounds in Kelowna the past few days.

It's not an official visit according to those within the party. There are no media availabilities and the trip was not announced in advance.

It's a chance to get away and visit with businesswomen in the community.

However, some stops were documented on party's official social media accounts.

"Yesterday, Anaida kicked off her visit to Kelowna by meeting the powerful, inspiring women of Mamas for Mamas, and Coco Boutique," was posted by the party.

She had more private events planned for Tuesday before flying out Wednesday morning.