Help send deaf children to camp, one joke at a time with Mamas For Mamas

If you're looking for a good cause to support while having a laugh, Mamas For Mamas may have just what you need.

Mamas For Mamas, in collaboration with The Okanagan Valley Association of the Deaf and Train Wreck Comedy, are holding a comedy fundraiser on Friday, May 3, at the Kelowna Curling Club.

The money raised at the event will help give families of deaf and hard-of-hearing children in Interior B.C. the chance to make memories at Green Bay Bible Camp from Aug. 26 to 29, 2024.

Interpreters of ASL will make the comedy show accessible to the deaf community.

"Train Wreck Comedy is committed to spreading joy, promoting inclusion, and building connections within our community," says Train Wreck Comedy owner Rob Balsdon.

"We recognize the challenges faced by families with deaf and hard-of-hearing children, and we want to make sure they have the same opportunities as others to create lasting memories this summer.”

Balsdon will also get behind the mic and tell some jokes along with Joey Commisso, and headliner Allyson June Smith.

Smith has performed across the country at events like the Winnipeg, Halifax, and Montreal Just For Laughs festivals. Smith has also received multiple nominations for Best Female Stand-up at the Canadian Comedy Awards, taped her own Comedy Now special and did stints on MuchMusic’s Video on Trial and CBC’s The Debaters.

“What an experience it will be to bring the community together to watch three amazing comedians perform for the crowd while having some amazing ASL interpreters join them in making this night inclusive for everybody to come and be a part of,” says Mamas for Mamas deaf and hard of hearing program co-ordinator Kelly Wilson. “Why not laugh our way into sending these local kids to camp?”

For more information or tickets, click here.