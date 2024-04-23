Interior Health fights back against vaccine exhaustion

Rob Gibson

Interior Health held its second public vaccination event in a month Tuesday amid slumping childhood vaccine statistics post-pandemic.

The health authority celebrated National Immunization Awareness Week with a donation to the Central Okanagan Food Bank. In order to help visualize the scope of the work done by immunization providers, IH purchased about 784,980 pieces of macaroni, one for each immunization in 2023, to donate to the food bank.

"We're really appreciative of this donation. Pasta is a real staple in our hampers and is a really important structure to a family meal. It's a great visual and we are appreciative that it lands in our hands," said Georgia Kemp with the Central Okanagan Foodbank.

Dr. Silvina Mema, chief medical health officer for Interior Health, says they are hoping in future years that vaccine statistic will crack the 800,000 mark.

"In the past couple of years, the numbers were a little bit higher, because we were giving immunizations to catch up with COVID," she said.

However, Interior Health is also struggling to reach some people who appear to be suffering from vaccine exhaustion.

"I acknowledge that there is a vaccine exhaustion. People have been overwhelmed with messaging around getting vaccinated," she said.

Dr. Mema says most people see the scientific and medical value in vaccines, but she is also very aware of the skeptics.

"Some people may be now thinking, give us a break, and that is showing in our immunization rates," she said.

The Interior Health two-year-old vaccination rate has decreased from around 75 per cent in 2019 to about 68 per cent. The number of seven year olds caught up on their vaccines have fallen from 67 per cent to about 56 per cent in the same time.

"There is a small, a very small, but very vocal group of individuals that will question the validity, the science behind immunizations, I can tell you as a public health physician that immunizations are based on very sound science, and they are one of the major accomplishments in public health history," Dr. Mema said.

Federal health officials have been warning of rising measles rates this year. That trend worries Dr. Mema, who says Interior Health would like to make sure measles doesn't make a comeback in the community.

"Measles is a serious disease. It spreads really quickly if people are not immunized or immune to measles," Dr. Mema said.

"If we don't keep our immunization rates high, and that means above 80, or even 90 per cent, measles can make a comeback in our community and then we would have a situation where we have to do outbreak control."

Dr. Mema also noted that travelling to other parts of the world where diseases like measles are more common can have dire consequences for the unvaccinated.

In order to ensure as many people as possible keep their vaccines up to date, IH is also working on initiatives like after-hours clinics, evenings, and even weekends.

Health Service Delivery Area immunization rates

Two-year-olds (target 90%):

IH-wide: 68.5%

East Kootenay: 71.9%

Kootenay Boundary: 66.6%

Okanagan: 68%

Thompson Cariboo Shuswap: 68.7%

Seven-year-olds (target 70%):