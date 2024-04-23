Kelowna RCMP continue search for missing senior

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Missing senior Alan Francescutti

Kelowna RCMP is asking for help from the public in finding 79-year-old Allan Francescutti.

Police are calling Francescutti "high risk" and say he may have a medical condition. He has not been seen since April 16.

RCMP first announced they were searching for him on April 21, but did not release his name or photo. They have also now corrected his age from 80 to 79.

Police say Francescutti has traveled to the Mabel Lake and Shuswap Falls area as recently as April 12.

He has been described as five-foot-ten, 152 pounds, with grey hair, green eyes, and wearing a black leather jacket.

He was last seen leaving the Lower Mission area in his truck, described as a black/dark blue 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 Classic.

The truck has a BC license plate 8847BH with a tonneau cover, as well as a chrome ram head ornament mounted on the dash.

Anyone who has seen Francescutti or his vehicle recently is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP or nearest RCMP Detachment. If calling the Kelowna RCMP, please reference file 2024-19989.