Kelowna woman wins $675,000 in Set for Life lottery

Photo: BCLC

Maureen Lee was speechless after learning she had hit it big in the Set for Life Lottery.

The Kelowna retiree won the lottery's top prize of $675,000.

Lee bought the ticket from Save-On-Foods on Cooper Road and was home when she found out she won.

"You're kidding me, this can't be real," she recalled after learning she had won. "I was speechless.

"I got into the car with my husband and we drove to the closest gas station to verify that the win was real. He was so shocked."

She said they celebrated with a "very nice bottle of wine."

Lee says she plans to pay off her mortgage and gift a portion of the prize to her children.

She enjoys spending winters in Arizona and is looking forward to the ease that the win will bring to her retirement.