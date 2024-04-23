Fragility on display at new Kelowna Art Gallery exhibition

Photo: Kyle L. Poirier Installation photograph of What is Fragile? on view at the Kelowna Art Gallery from April 20 to July 12, 2024.

Two Master of Fine Arts candidates at UBC Okanagan explore fragility in a new exhibition at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

Kelowna-based Victoria Verge and Salmon-Arm based zev tiefenbach are featured in the presentation titled “What is Fragile?” that runs until July 12, 2024. An opening reception is scheduled for Friday, April 26, from 6 pm. to 8 p.m. at the Kelowna Art Gallery, and admission is free.

Verge’s works, titled Chasing the Echoes of Home, include interactive sculptures and a large installation featuring wallpaper and vintage furniture. Teifenbach’s collection includes photographs and videos called these are fragile days.

“Through their unique artistic explorations, Verge and tiefenbach shed light on how fragile the human spirit can be,” says curator Christine May. “Visitors to the exhibition are encouraged to think deeply about how art can transform us, and the important role that artists play in shaping today's social and cultural stories.”

A pair of fellow MFA student from UBC Okanagan, Jessie Emilie and Troy Teichrib will also be showcasing their work at the Lake Country Art Gallery from May 18 to July 14.

“Through a range of mediums, these students are offering visitors the opportunity to explore the next generation of contemporary art across a variety of styles,” says Wanda Lock, curator at the Lake Country Art Gallery.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water Street. The Lake Country Art Gallery is at 10356A Bottom Wood Lake Road.