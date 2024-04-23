Arkells and Evanesence planning tour stops in Kelowna

Photo: Prospera Place

A pair of concerts were announced Tuesday morning for Kelowna's Prospera Place.

Canadian rock band the Arkells will be playing Prospera on Nov. 14, 2024.

The band's "Big Feelings Tour" will be making its way across the country this fall with stops also in Vancouver and Victoria.

“Our band has always been about the sing-a-longs at the show, and we plan to make them louder than ever,” says frontman Max Kerman. “You might even need to learn the words to a new one... It’s the BIG FEELINGS Tour for all the big feelings we need to let out.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. with fan pre-sales starting Tuesday, April 23 at 12 p.m.

Grammy-award winning band Evanescence will play Prospera Place on Oct. 16, 2024.

Evanescence is on its first headline tour of Canada in 15 years. The band has released five studio albums, including two that went multi-platinum.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. with artist pre-sales starting April 24 at 10 a.m.