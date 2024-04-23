Portion of Kelowna's Water Street will be closed around Stuart Park Saturday

Photo: MapleFest

A portion of Water Street will be closed for much of the day Saturday as the annual MapleFest festival takes over Stuart Park.

The city says Water Street in front of the park from Queensway to Doyle Avenue will be closed to all vehicle traffic and parking from 6 a.m. to approximately 6 p.m.

Both roundabouts will remain open.

Vehicles left on that portion of Water Street overnight Friday will be given a courtesy tow to the city hall parking lot.

This is the 45th edition of MapleFest put on by the French Cultural Centre.

Festivities run from Thursday through Sunday at Stuart Park and the Laurel Packinghouse.

Saturday's festivities in the park and along Water Street run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.