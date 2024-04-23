West Kelowna council holds final meeting in temporary digs Tuesday

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna city council will bid a not-so-fond farewell to the temporary digs it has called home since the COVID-19 pandemic.

With occupancy of the new city hall on Old Okanagan Highway expected sometime next week, council will hold its final meeting inside the repurposed Britco trailer Tuesday evening.

However, when council will christen the new chambers is still to be decided.

Following Tuesday's meeting audio-visual components will be transitioned into the new council chambers over the next several weeks which could delay opening the new chambers.

"Once building occupancy is achieved and depending on the outcome of the set-up and testing of the new council chambers, the confirmed date of the first council meeting at the new city hall building will be provided," staff sate in a report for council.

The time and location of the three meetings in May will be posted on the city website four days prior to the meeting.

Deputy CAO Trevor Seibel in his report says all known issues have been mitigated, leaving only completion of paperwork in order to achieve occupancy of the new city hall.

That is expected sometime next week.

Once occupancy is achieved a organizational moves and schedules will be confirmed.

The new city hall will include five other tenants, the West Kelowna branch of the Okanagan Regional Library, MLA and MP offices, ICBC and Service BC.

With move in expected during the month of May, information concerning the start of new services will be made available once confirmed by each organization.

