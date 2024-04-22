3 Kelowna councillors fail in bid for remuneration vote do-over

Photo: Contributed (top left to bottom right) Councillors Cannan, Lovegrove, Singh and Webber voted in error for raise

The final vote on adoption of a new Kelowna council remuneration package will stand — unanimous, despite attempts by three councillors for a do-over.

Council adopted the bylaw giving themselves a hefty raise last Monday, however four councillors who were steadfast in their opposition throughout the process say they were unaware they had voted on that particular item.

An agenda item immediately following that vote was deleted which councillors say led to the confusion.

Monday, led by Coun. Ron Cannan, three of the four who had previously opposed the remuneration change wished to have the item brought back so their opposition could be reflected in the permanent minutes.

Cannan initially asked at the end of last week's meeting if his vote could be changed to reflect his opposition and was told it couldn't, that he would have to bring it up this week for reconsideration.

"We were just trying to get the minutes recorded the way our desire was," said Cannan outside council chambers.

"Four of us made the same mistake and maybe there was something...it doesn't matter if you get the agenda a day before or a week before, the agenda was changed. That was an administrative error."

Couns. Mohini Singh and Gord Lovegrove who also voted in error for the raise supported Cannan in his attempt to bring the vote back, however Coun. Rick Webber did not.

"That was my mistake. I voted thinking I was voting on a different motion. I am glad to be able to say that's how it happened but I don't feel we have any need to go back and redo it next week," Webber said.

With only seven councillors in attendance Monday, had Webber sided with the other three a re-vote would have taken place at the next council meeting.

Lovegrove in voicing his support for the reconsideration reiterated it was to give those councillors opposing the raise an opportunity to register that opposition on the record.

He also suggested a waiving of the rules and have the minutes amended. That idea was never voted or acted on.