UBCO business students win simulated business competition

Photo: UBCO UBCO Faculty of Management business simulation winners, the Peachland Andrews team - Kelly Robinson, Philip St-Cyr, Chloe Bank, Bao Thai and Callia Babin.

A group of UBC Okanagan business students came home with the top prize at the Argus Cup business challenge recently.

The Peachland Andrews team of Kelly Robinson, Philip St-Cyr, Chloe Bank, Bao Thai and Callia Babin won the top prize plus $3,500 at the Live Case Challenge.

The event is put on by the UBCO Faculty of Management, in collaboration with Argus Properties Ltd.

More than 230 students took part in the event. Teams tested themselves against a dynamic online business simulation, which immersed students in a competitive marketplace where they operated virtual sensor-manufacturing companies.

The competition took place over seven simulated years, and forced teams to strategically allocate resources to target markets and make cross-functional decisions in finance, marketing, strategy and operations.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Live Case Challenge back for its 10th year,” says Sandy Hilton, Dean UBCO Faculty of Management. “This year's innovative simulation format provided an exceptional experiential learning opportunity.

"Students experimented, explored strategies and received instant feedback, leading to critical thinking and innovative solutions. It was inspiring to see the enhanced collaboration, communication and strategic thinking in action,” Hilton says.

Organizers are already looking forward to next year's event, "these types of learning experiences are key to helping students apply knowledge while building their skills effectively. We’re very grateful for Argus’ long-term support for this important initiative,” Hilton added.