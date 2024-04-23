RDCO open burning season set to wrap up April 30

Photo: Contributed Smoke from an open burn seen rising from the Postill Lake Road area in November 2023.

The wildfire season is off to an early start in B.C., but open burning is not being curtailed ahead of schedule in the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The RDCO is sticking with its plan to end open burning season on April 30. However, only property owners with a valid permit are allowed to light up, and only when conditions allow. For example, the green light was given Monday, April 22, because of a favourable venting index and low particulate matter data readings.

The open burning season started later than usual, on October 16, 2023, after a destructive wildfire season in the Central Okanagan and warm conditions well into the autumn. Typically open burning happens between Oct. 1 and April 30.

Last week, the BC Wildfire Service warned about dry spring conditions and cautioned residents to take extra care when conducting open burns.

For agricultural producers, there are other options to dispose of wood trimmings and other debris. The RDCO offers a free chipping program to encourage orchardists to chip wood waste (stumps and branches) instead of burning.

One orchardist also points out that there are environmental benefits to burning, if done in the right way.

Alan Gatze at Gatzke Orchard in Lake Country has been using biochar to enhance his soil for several years.

“Biochar is a carbon-sequestering fertilizer that is made on-farm and use on-farm much like compost,” says Gatzke. But it has a much longer life-cycle when mixed into soil and can store carbon for much longer.

He says its a practice that has been used on some parts of the world for hundreds of years, while in other area, like Australia, government offer travelling biochar cookers to farmers to help deal with tree waste. Researchers at the UBC have been studying the uses of biochar for years.

Gatzke calls it super compost. “We’re taking the wood from the trees and burying it in the ground so it’s absolutely carbon-footprint positive.

“If a million farmers did it, we could make quite a difference.”

He has also diverted some of his cutting from open burning by offering them up for $50 a truckload to those who want to use them in their meat smokers.

“The normal price of hardwood firewood is around $400 a cord, $500 a cord. Here you can get a cord-and-a-half for $50. That just makes it worth our time to harvest it from the orchard while we’re pruning,” adds Gatzke.

You can learn more about agricultural open burning in the RDCO here.